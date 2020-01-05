Travel Photo Of The Day – Cuba

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 6, 2020: Happy New Year from the Caribbean nation of Cuba where followers of the Afro-Cuban religion Yoruba performed a ritual during the presentation of the “Letter of the Year” in Havana on January 2, 2020.

According to the predictions, Oshún, the queen of fresh waters, fertility, femininity, love and great protector of the family, will be the divinity that rules, with Obbatalá as an accompanying deity that endorses peace and tranquility. On the other hand, Ogunda Biode will be the ruling sign and the color of the flag of the year is yellow with white trims, while the prophecy of the Santeria divination for 2020 refers to the “refusal of disappointment or sudden tragedy caused by the negative actions of our social environment or enemies.”

