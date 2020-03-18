Staffer At Jamaica Consulate In New York Tests Positive For COVID-19

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. March 19, 2020: A female staffer at the Jamaica Consulate in New York has tested positive for the new coronavirus, New Americas has learnt.

The victim reportedly only recently began working at the consulate. She is a Jamaican immigrant locally recruited, but a naturalized US citizen, and is presently receiving medical treatment.

All staff have already been advised to go home or stay home as relevant, and all who had been in close contact with the staffer are being urged to self-isolate and call their doctors for guidance on their next steps. The Consul-General Alsion Roach Wilson also has to seek medical advice.

The news comes days after of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, announced that the consulates in NYC, Washington, D.C., and London, will be closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday Minister Johnson Smith stated: “We had hoped that this day would not come, and in fact based on the massive overnight increase in numbers in New York State and Manhattan, we had already begun upgrading the protective measures already in place, to move to full closure of the Consulate. I have therefore approved immediate closure for sanitization of the office, and home quarantine of all staff for 14 days.”

She added that the entire Ministry team is praying for the staff member’s quick recovery and for the health and safety of all members who serve overseas.

The Jamaica Consulate General in Miami also announced the closure of their office amid the spread of the coronavirus in the state of Florida Wednesday.

DEATHS IN THE CARIBBEAN

The news comes as the death toll in the Caribbean rose to 4 and the number of confirmed cases reached 152.

Jamaica reported its first death Wednesday as it’s confirmed there are now 15 cases on the island.

Cayman Islands also reported its first death, adding to the deaths reported by the Dominican Republic and Guyana last week.

REPORTED CASES

Guadeloupe now leads the region with 27 cases while Martinique has 23. The Dominican Republic has 21 cases with one death.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

Jamaica – 15 plus one death

French Guiana – 11

Cuba – 10

Trinidad and Tobago – 7

Puerto Rico – 6

Guyana – 4

Aruba – 4

Curacao – 3

St. Barths – 3

Barbados -2

Bermuda – 2

St. Lucia – 2

Saint Martin – 2

USVI – 2

Antigua & Barbuda – 1

Bahamas – 1

Cayman Islands – 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Suriname – 1

Montserrat – 1

Sint Maarten – 1

CORONAVIRUS FREE NATIONS

The only coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean currently are:

Haiti

Belize

Grenada

Turks & Caicos

British Virgin Islands

Bonaire

Globally, there are now 218,558 cases and 8,940 deaths.

