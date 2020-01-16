News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. JAN. 17, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Jan. 17, 2020:

Musician Carlos Santana is the latest celebrity to enter the Marijuana Business. Left Coast Ventures announced the development of premium cannabis and CBD brands Wednesday under the guitarist and marijuana advocate’s brand. The cannabis brand is expected for a summer 2020 launch.

Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority says it should be ready to begin issuing marijuana licences next month.

The EU’s executive branch has proposed that EU member nations vote in favor of three of the six World Health Organization (WHO) cannabis scheduling recommendations including removing cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs.

Those hoping to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida will not get a chance to vote on the matter this year.

AdvisorShares CEO Noah Hamman says 2020 could be a big year for the cannabis sector, amid a greater legislative push to legalize recreational marijuana.

GW Pharma beat projections with $108M in Q4 sales thanks to the company’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug, Epidiolex.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Cresco Labs, Harvest Health and Organigram .

The post MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – Jan. 17, 2020 appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.