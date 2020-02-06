MARIJUANA NEWS ROUNDUP – Feb. 7, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Feb. 7, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for Feb. 7, 2020:

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has entered the cannabis industry, making history as the first historically black college or university to join the legal marijuana business.

A new report says The global cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market is poised to grow by USD 155.28 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.

Businesses have been invited to comment on Trinidad and Tobago’s proposed medical cannabis law, which is intended to form the legal framework for a new industry in the Caribbean’s largest economy. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 14.

A newly discovered cannabis compound, named tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP, has been shown in the lab to potentially be 30 times more potent than THC.

Actress Whoopi Goldberg is shuttering her weed company, Whoopi & Maya. after a falling out with partner Maya Elisabeth.

Jamaica’s Government is now offering local weed famers the chance to enter the industry legally through the Alternative Development Programme that offers technical and financial support.

Look out for a marijuana-obsessed sandwich shop in Dallas and Austin, Texas soon. Cheba Hut ‘s menu has more than two dozen sub sandwiches, all with amusing pot-themed names like Acapulco Gold and Panama Red.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Valens, Organigram and Innovative Industrial Properties.

