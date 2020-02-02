JLo Subtly Reminds Everyone Puerto Rico Is Also Part Of The USA

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 3, 2020: Puerto Rico roots singer Jennifer Lopez used her Pepsi Super Bowl halftime performance in Miami last night to put the spotlight on the island and send a subtle but clear message to millions watching.

The ‘Jenny From The Block’ singer sang “Born in the U.S.A.” while wearing a Puerto Rican flag on one side of a cape and the American flag on the other – a clear reminder that Puerto Rico is also part of the USA.

The flag also depicted the U.S. flag on the back and dancers were sure to hold it up while Lopez and Shakira performed another song.

The moment came shortly after Lopez, whose parents are Puerto Rican, joined her daughter, Emme, in singing the 1984 hit by Bruce Springsteen anthem.

And it was not lost on many watching, who took to Twitter to praise the singer known as JLo.

“JLo holding up the Puerto Rico flag just makes my heart happy with everything that the island is going through #PepsiHalftime.” tweeted @guerra_julimar.

“Thank you @JLo!!! #PuertoRico #SuperBowl #HalfTime,” tweeted @neisharugido.

“Gracias, @sanbenito & @JLo, for making our island shine bright during the #SuperBowlLIV halftime show. Puerto Rico proud! ,” added Discover Puerto Rico.

Lopez and Shakira were recruited for the show by Jay Z shortly after he announced he would be partnering with the NFL on social justice efforts and helping it “enhance” its entertainment offerings last year.

The singers sent a clear message by featuring kids in cages during the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ performance as fans applauded Lopez and Shakira for bringing awareness of the humanitarian crisis at the Southern border to the Super Bowl and encouraging discussion about it with their platform afforded by the halftime show.

