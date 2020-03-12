COVID-19 Leads To Cancellations Of Major Reggae Shows

Caribbean News, Latin America News:
By NAN ET Editor
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 13, 2020: As the World Health Organization characterized COVID-19 “a pandemic” this week, several major reggae concerts are moving to cancel their events.
So far, according to ReggaeVille.com the following concerts have been canned:
Julian Marley Japan Concert – March 16 – 17, 2020.
Stepping High Festival in Negril, Jamaica (March 20-21, 2020)
IJAM Music Fest in Orlando, FL – USA (April 4, 2020)
Alborosie & The Shengen Clan – South America Tour (March/April).
Meanwhile, Ziggy Marley this week withdrew from the Womadelaide world music event as the headliner, citing “unforeseen family responsibilities.”
And Coachella, where Grammy-winning reggae star, Koffee, was set to perform this year, will likely be postponed for the weekends of October 9 and October 16, 2020.
The International Cannabis Business Conference, the popular Berlin event, also known as ICBC, has been postponed from early April to July 29-31 at the Intercontinental Hotel. It’s unclear whether Jim Belushi and German reggae star Gentleman, who were booked, will appear at the delayed event.
NewsAmericasNow.com