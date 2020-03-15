Coronavirus Cases In The Caribbean Now At 70

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 16, 2020: The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean continues to increase, with 70 cases reported across the region last night, according to News Americas analysis.

The Dominican Republic now leads the region with 11 cases. Jamaica and Martinique now have the second highest number of confirmed cases in the Caribbean with 10 each.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

French Guiana – 7

Puerto Rico – 5

Guyana – 4

Cuba – 4

Guadeloupe – 3

Aruba -2

Curacao – 2

St. Lucia – 2

Saint Martin – 2

Trinidad and Tobago – 2

Antigua & Barbuda – 1

Bahamas – 1

Cayman Islands – 1

St. Barths – 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Suriname – 1

USVI – 1

Globally, there are now 169,533 cases and 6,515 deaths.

The news comes as UN Secretary General António Guterres said in an op ed that United Nations economists estimate that the virus could cost the global economy at least $1 trillion this year – and perhaps far more.

