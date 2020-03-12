CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- March 13, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 13, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for March 13, 2020:

The Caribbean region now has 26 COVID-19 Cases, with French Guiana leading the region with six cases and Guyana reporting its first case and first death in the region this week.

Several Caribbean countries are putting travel restrictions on non-nationals flying there including from Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Iran Singapore, France, Spain, Germany and China. They are St. Lucia, Aruba, the Bahamas, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Maarten and Jamaica.

Cana­di­an au­thor­i­ties say one of sev­en new cas­es of the coro­n­avirus COVID-19 in the Al­ber­ta province, had trav­elled from Trinidad and To­ba­go.

The US is keeping Haiti at a Level 4 as it warns all nationals not to travel there due to crime, civil unrest and kidnapping.

Coronavirus, COVID-19, is also wreaking havoc on the shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) which dropped by more than 10 points this week.

If you are not afraid to fly then now would be the time to cash in on those coronavirus deals. Rates to San Juan, Puerto Rico, both as a standalone flight as well as within packages that include hotels are now on average 25% cheaper than they were last year, and hotel plus flight packages to Nassau, Bahamas, are 15% cheaper.

