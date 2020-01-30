CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Jan. 31, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 31, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Jan. 31, 2020:

Look For Jamaica In The Super Bowl. The Jamaica tourist Board will unveil the Heartbeat of the World’ 30-SEC ad at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Canada is again warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Belize and Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime there.

Jamaica has announced a travel ban between China and the Caribbean island, amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus.

Canadian all-inclusive brand Royalton is set to open a new resort in Grenada on March 1, 2020 that will become the largest property on the island.

Bequia Luxury Resort, The Liming, has announced it will commence a multi-million dollar expansion plan this May that will add a further 24 luxury hotel suites at the 30-acre resort along with leisure and spa facilities.

Airbnb, in partnership with the Bahamas National Trust, is giving five people a free chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the island damaged by Hurricane Dorian. Apply at airbnb.com/d/sabbatical

And wondering what the Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort for 2020 is? look no further than Curtain Bluff, Antigua.

