CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- Feb. 7, 2020

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 7, 2020: Here are the top stories making news on the Caribbean travelscene for Feb. 7, 2020:

The Caribbean remains coronavirus free even as the number of cases globally soared past 28,000, including 12 in the US and 565 deaths worldwide, as of Thursday.

Several Caribbean countries, including Dominica, Jamaica, Guyana, St. Lucia, Dominican Republic, Haiti, The Bahamas, St. Kitts & Nevis and Trinidad & Tobago, have placed travel restrictions on persons travelling to or from China.

Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico, has been named the Best Hotel in the Caribbean U.S. News.

Puerto Rico continues to suffer from several smaller earthquake Tremors according to the US Geological Survey with one as high a 4.0 occuring on Wednesday.

German Travelers will soon be able to fly direct from Dusseldorf to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic from November 4, 2020.

Belize is giving away a free trip for you and a co-worker. To enter head to belizeguilttrip.com by Feb. 18 and write why you feel guilty taking a vacation and why you deserve a trip. Next, nominate one co-worker who could use a vacation too.

And some of the flavours and cuisine of jamaica will be on display again this year at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival at the historic National Hotel on South Beach on Friday, February 21.

