News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 30, 2020: Several Caribbean nationals, including studies studying in Wuhan, China, are among some 46 million quarantined in the epicenter of the coronavirus.

The embassies of both Trinidad and Barbados are reporting some of its nationals are also quarantined in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus.

Trinidadian officials say one Trinidadian is in Wuhan and another is in Qianjiang.

Barbados has also confirmed that several of its nationals studying in Wuhan are also now under quarantine.

Several Dominican Republic students are also under quarantine there including Jessica Santos, Melissa Santos and Misael Soriano.

China has imposed the largest quarantine in human history in the two areas. There are now 18 countries that have confirmed cases of coronavirus but luckily none are in the Caribbean.

So far, more than 6,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 132 people have died.

The post Caribbean Nationals Among Those Quarantined In Wuhan appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.