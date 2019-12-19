Caribbean Entertainment News Roundup

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 20, 2019: Here are the top headlines making news on the Caribbean entertainment scene for this week:

Another Black Caribbean Beauty Wins On the International Scene

It’s a year for Black beauties and the Caribbean is definitely in the mix. On the heels of the historic win by Miss Jamaica of Miss World 2019, another Caribbean born beauty has won an international pageant.

Newly elected Miss France 2020, Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino (L), is crowned by Miss France 2019 Vaimalama Chaves at the end of the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on December 14, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – NO MARKETING – NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Miss Guadeloupe, Clémence Botino, took home the prestigious Miss France crown on Saturday night, the same night as Toni-Aann Singh’s win. She is not only the third Guadeloupan to win the honor

Born in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe, the brunette, who measures 5’8″ wowed the crowds through rounds of swimsuit struts, dancing and questions on social issues.

This Haitian Born Artist Secures Backing For His Carnival World Music Group

Haitian born singer and musician, Wyclef Jean, has secured backing for his Africa-focused music publishing and distribution company Carnival World Music Group, Billboard reports indicate.

Sound Royalties, an entertainment industry finance firm founded by CEO Alex Heiche that provides royalty advances to artists, producers and songwriters without taking ownership of their copyrights, is reportedly backing the firm.

Carnival World provides artists with music publishing and distribution resources needed to promote their music and earn royalties. The new backing from Sound Royalties comes at a time of rapid expansion for digital music streaming internationally, including in developing markets.

Jamaican Stars For Wild ‘N Out

Jamaican international dancehall stars Sean Paul and Kranium, are set to again make appearances on American Hip Hop comedy freestyle series Wild ‘N Out.

Both will be part of Season 15 of the popular series hosted by Nick Cannon and filmed at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sean Paul first appeared on Season 2 of Wild ‘N Out in 2006 with model/host Tyra Banks, while Kranium recently appeared back in 2017 on Season 10 with rapper Desiigner. The 15th season of Wild ‘N Out hosted by Nick Cannon to be aired on MTV will premiere in 2020.

Jason Derulo Has A Unique Complaint

Haiti-roots singer and ‘Cats’ actor, Jason Derulo, had a unique complaint when appearing on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy.”

Derulo complained about his “anaconda” was digitally clipped from the upcoming movie “Cats.”

Derulo, 30, will make his feature-film debut as Rum Tum Tugger in the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Cats,” the Great White Way’s fourth-longest-running show in history, which opens today, Dec. 20th.

The singer raised eyebrows in November when he posted an Instagram photo that showed him in form-fitting briefs with a serious bulge between his legs. A fan asked what animal he was hiding in his pants and Derulo cheekily responded, “anaconda.” Although Instagram removed his picture, he made sure everyone knew he was only semi-aroused when the pic was snapped. The R&B star even jokingly posted a sandwich over his manhood in response.

