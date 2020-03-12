Baptist Health International Cayman Islands PET & CT Imaging Center Receives Prestigious Recognition for Superior Patient Care

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Baptist Health International Cayman Islands PET & CT Imaging Center, part of Baptist Health South Florida, was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI), a global leader in accrediting quality in healthcare. This is the first JCI accreditation for Baptist Health South Florida outside the U.S. and positions the Imaging Center as one of the prestigious facilities around the world that are dedicated to achieving the highest standards in quality and safety in patient care.

“This recognition is a testament to our long-standing commitment to providing our patients in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean with superior care when it comes to their health,” said Rogelio E. Ribas, corporate vice president of Baptist Health International. “We look forward to continuing the enhancement of our services and technology so that patients can have access to quality diagnostic imaging services and transforming the Cayman Islands into a top medical destination in the region.”

Accreditation was awarded following a detailed and comprehensive on-site survey and evaluation process, ensuring that the Imaging Center met the criteria in every area. JCI’s stringent standards – addressing topics such as patient education, qualification and competency of staff, the use of data to improve services and preparedness for emergencies – are updated regularly to reflect the advances in healthcare.

Baptist Health International Cayman Islands PET & CT Imaging Center is equipped with state-of-the-art positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) technology. It provides the latest solutions in diagnostic imaging, servicing patients not only in the Cayman Islands, but also those in other Caribbean countries who may not have access to these advanced technologies in their counties. Since its opening in 2019, the Imaging Center has provided more than 400 patients with diagnostic consults, reducing the need to travel abroad for a PET or CT scan.

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 12,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health South Florida facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.